Raymond James Boosts Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Price Target to C$2.50

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CXB. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calibre Mining has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.49.

Calibre Mining Price Performance

TSE:CXB opened at C$1.90 on Tuesday. Calibre Mining has a one year low of C$1.16 and a one year high of C$2.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. Calibre Mining had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of C$206.40 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Calibre Mining will post 0.2030769 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

