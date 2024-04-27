Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th.

FVI stock opened at C$6.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.73. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of C$3.56 and a one year high of C$6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$361.23 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.1223118 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 48,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.41, for a total value of C$313,375.65. In related news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 48,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.41, for a total value of C$313,375.65. Also, Senior Officer David Whittle sold 5,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total transaction of C$26,617.11. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

