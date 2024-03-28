Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the February 29th total of 132,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $572,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 307,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 152,598 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 208,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 84,767 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VRIG stock opened at $25.08 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $24.68 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average is $25.01.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.1304 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

