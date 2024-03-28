IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,451,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,899,660,000 after acquiring an additional 207,148 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,754,000 after purchasing an additional 952,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,804,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $754,864,000 after buying an additional 81,501 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $568,460,000 after buying an additional 80,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in IQVIA by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,325,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,483,000 after acquiring an additional 77,422 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.80.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $252.95. The company had a trading volume of 458,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,551. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.60 and its 200-day moving average is $217.53.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

