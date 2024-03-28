John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.51

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.51 and last traded at $34.45, with a volume of 5672 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.26.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $568.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,736,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,467,000 after acquiring an additional 38,602 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 574,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 82,502 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 384.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 512,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 406,774 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 418,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 112.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 370,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,522,000 after purchasing an additional 195,727 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

