American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONCW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONCW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the March 31st total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

American Oncology Network Trading Up 8.7 %

American Oncology Network stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 12,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,449. American Oncology Network has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26.

American Oncology Network Company Profile

American Oncology Network, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oncology services in the United States. The company provides various services to patients, including laboratory services for routine and specialized testing; in-house professional and technical pathology services with complete, accurate and timely pathology reports; in-house specialty pharmacy services with patient education, financial assistance, and 24/7 patient assistance; and care management support services including nutrition guidance.

