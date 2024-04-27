IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05, reports. IMAX had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $79.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.88 million.
IMAX Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $17.14 on Friday. IMAX has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $907.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25.
Insider Transactions at IMAX
In other IMAX news, VP Robert D. Lister sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $421,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 138,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,057.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on IMAX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.
IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.
