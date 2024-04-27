Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Short Interest Update

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the March 31st total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Amesite Stock Performance

AMST stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.30. 382,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,623,499. Amesite has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $5.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27.

Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Amesite had a negative net margin of 850.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.84%.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations.

