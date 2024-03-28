JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Insider Lori A. Beer Sells 3,920 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $199.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.58 and its 200-day moving average is $163.37. The stock has a market cap of $574.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $126.22 and a 1-year high of $200.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

