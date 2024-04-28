BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:BSRTF)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BSRTF opened at $10.80 on Friday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $13.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.19.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
