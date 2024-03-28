JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $196.02 and last traded at $195.98. 1,060,901 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 8,987,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.63.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.58 and a 200-day moving average of $163.37. The firm has a market cap of $574.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 849,303 shares of company stock valued at $155,107,447. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.