Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1027 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09.

Banco Santander has a payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banco Santander to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

NYSE SAN opened at $5.11 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $5.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $80.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $15.67 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays raised Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

