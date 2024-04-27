Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Short Interest Up 707.5% in April

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 707.5% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ILIKF opened at $0.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42. Ilika has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $0.68.

Ilika plc designs, develops, and produces solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, MedTech, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer appliances.

