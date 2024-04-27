Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Up 791.4% in April

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a growth of 791.4% from the March 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Deutsche Börse Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBOEY opened at $19.50 on Friday. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.45.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 27.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Börse Increases Dividend

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2617 per share. This is an increase from Deutsche Börse’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Börse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

