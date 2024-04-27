Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Up 791.4% in April

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a growth of 791.4% from the March 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Deutsche Börse Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:DBOEY opened at $19.50 on Friday. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.45.
Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 27.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.
Deutsche Börse Increases Dividend
Deutsche Börse Company Profile
Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.
