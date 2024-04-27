Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF) Short Interest Up 860.0% in April

Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 860.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bravo Mining Stock Up 2.2 %

BRVMF opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79. Bravo Mining has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $4.27.

Get Bravo Mining alerts:

About Bravo Mining

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Bravo Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, operation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily focuses on Luanga project, a platinum group metals, gold, and nickel project, which comprise 7,810 hectares mining exploration license located in the Carajás Mineral Province, Pará State, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Bravo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bravo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.