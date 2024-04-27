Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF) Short Interest Up 800.0% in April

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Crystal Valley Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS CYVF opened at $58.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.98. Crystal Valley Financial has a twelve month low of $57.57 and a twelve month high of $65.00.

Crystal Valley Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Crystal Valley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%.

Crystal Valley Financial Company Profile

Crystal Valley Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First State Bank that provides various personal and business banking products and services in Northern Indiana, the United States. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as IRAs.

