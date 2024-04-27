Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Independence Gold (CVE:IGO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports.

Independence Gold Stock Down 2.3 %

IGO stock opened at C$0.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.21. Independence Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.11 and a 52-week high of C$0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Insider Transactions at Independence Gold

In other Independence Gold news, Senior Officer Harry Chan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total value of C$37,500.00. 13.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Independence Gold

Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in Canada and North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the 3Ts project comprising 15 mineral claims covering approximately 5,200 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia; and Boulevard project with approximately 958 quartz mining claims covering approximately 19,960 hectares situated in Whitehorse mining district, Yukon.

