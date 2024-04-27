WNS (NYSE:WNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11, reports. The firm had revenue of $325.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.92 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 10.59%. WNS updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.340-4.590 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $4.34 to $4.59 EPS.
WNS Price Performance
WNS stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. WNS has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $91.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WNS
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the third quarter worth $361,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of WNS by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of WNS by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WNS by 6.2% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the third quarter worth $446,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WNS Company Profile
WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.
