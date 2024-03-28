Kenneth Arrigo Mainardis Sells 28,946 Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) SVP Kenneth Arrigo Mainardis sold 28,946 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $127,651.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 220,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,378.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Arrigo Mainardis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Kenneth Arrigo Mainardis sold 33,177 shares of Getty Images stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $153,941.28.

Getty Images Stock Performance

Shares of Getty Images stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.50 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $225.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.00 million. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GETY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Getty Images currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GETY. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Getty Images in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Getty Images in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

