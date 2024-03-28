Kenneth Arrigo Mainardis Sells 28,946 Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) SVP Kenneth Arrigo Mainardis sold 28,946 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $127,651.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 220,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,378.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Kenneth Arrigo Mainardis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 18th, Kenneth Arrigo Mainardis sold 33,177 shares of Getty Images stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $153,941.28.
Getty Images Stock Performance
Shares of Getty Images stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.50 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GETY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Getty Images currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.35.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Getty Images
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GETY. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Getty Images in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Getty Images in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.
Getty Images Company Profile
Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Getty Images
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Bitcoin Depot Falls Into Value Territory With Expansion Underway
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 7 Stocks That Will Drive the Weight Loss Drugs Market
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Cintas or UniFirst: Investors Win Either Way
Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.