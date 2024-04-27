Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) and Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Head-To-Head Survey

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) and Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.3% of Grown Rogue International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Green Thumb Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Grown Rogue International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Green Thumb Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Grown Rogue International and Green Thumb Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grown Rogue International -1.70% -3.71% -1.67% Green Thumb Industries 3.44% 2.13% 1.45%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grown Rogue International $23.35 million 6.13 -$130,000.00 $0.01 72.07 Green Thumb Industries $1.05 billion 2.44 $36.27 million $0.15 81.47

This table compares Grown Rogue International and Green Thumb Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Green Thumb Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Grown Rogue International. Grown Rogue International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Green Thumb Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Grown Rogue International has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Thumb Industries has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Grown Rogue International and Green Thumb Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grown Rogue International 0 0 0 0 N/A Green Thumb Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00

Green Thumb Industries has a consensus price target of $47.33, indicating a potential upside of 287.34%. Given Green Thumb Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Green Thumb Industries is more favorable than Grown Rogue International.

Summary

Green Thumb Industries beats Grown Rogue International on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grown Rogue International



Grown Rogue International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis products in the United States. It offers a range of cultivars for consumers, which are classified as indicas, sativas, and hybrids, as well as provides consulting services. The company sells its products through dispensaries. Grown Rogue International Inc. is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

About Green Thumb Industries



Green Thumb Industries Inc. manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. It distributes its products primarily to third-party retail customers and sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores, as well as direct-to consumer delivery channel. Green Thumb Industries Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

