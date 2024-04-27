Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target Raised to $143.00 at Mizuho

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $142.00 to $143.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Churchill Downs from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.50.

CHDN opened at $129.44 on Friday. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $106.45 and a 1-year high of $150.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.64.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $590.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.41 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 90.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,868 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 34.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,178,000 after buying an additional 38,298 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,231,000 after buying an additional 56,318 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 803,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,359,000 after acquiring an additional 179,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

