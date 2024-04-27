Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Invests $217,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1,497,159.0% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 913,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,158,000 after buying an additional 913,267 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 34.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,202,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,865,000 after buying an additional 563,761 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $77,417,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 50.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 900,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,352,000 after buying an additional 303,754 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1,383.0% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,359,000 after buying an additional 224,841 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.77.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE RSG traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,893,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.33 and a 12 month high of $193.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.49.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

