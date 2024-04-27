iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Cut by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH trimmed its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 5,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $106.12. 3,049,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,678,670. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.46.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

