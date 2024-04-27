Truist Financial Corp Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,048,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,490 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.21% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $78,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,845 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,697,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,078 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $133,439,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,684,000.

IVW stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,811,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,853. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.03. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

