Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.08 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up about 1.3% of Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. HSBC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.87.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.42. 12,382,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,443,315. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a PE ratio of 181.72, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

