Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,017 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSS traded up $6.71 on Friday, reaching $333.75. 251,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $336.80 and its 200-day moving average is $321.39. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

