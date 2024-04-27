Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Invests $422,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 208,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $150.08. 279,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.67 and its 200-day moving average is $142.58. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

