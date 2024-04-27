Middlesex Water Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Middlesex Water has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 51 years. Middlesex Water has a dividend payout ratio of 56.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Middlesex Water to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.2%.

Middlesex Water Trading Up 0.8 %

MSEX stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.18. The company had a trading volume of 98,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,352. The stock has a market cap of $875.90 million, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average of $58.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $84.38.

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.14). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $38.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. Research analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Middlesex Water from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Insider Transactions at Middlesex Water

In related news, Director James F. Jr. Cosgrove purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.70 per share, with a total value of $82,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,981.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

