Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.41. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.
Uwharrie Capital Stock Down 0.5 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.72.
About Uwharrie Capital
Uwharrie Capital Corp operates as the bank holding company for Uwharrie Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in North Carolina. It accepts personal and commercial checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Uwharrie Capital
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Uwharrie Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uwharrie Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.