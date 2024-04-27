Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.41. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.72.

About Uwharrie Capital

Uwharrie Capital Corp operates as the bank holding company for Uwharrie Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in North Carolina. It accepts personal and commercial checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

