The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

NASDAQ EML traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $32.31. 14,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,337. Eastern has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.60. The stock has a market cap of $200.65 million, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter.

EML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastern from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastern from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

