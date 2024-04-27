iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) Trading Down 0.4%

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.59 and last traded at $31.89. Approximately 45,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 49,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.03.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $550.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF makes up about 0.6% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.58% of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

