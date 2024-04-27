Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) Shares Up 8.3%

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP – Get Free Report) was up 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.65. Approximately 70,444 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 96,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Northern Superior Resources Stock Up 6.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.45. The stock has a market cap of C$104.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

About Northern Superior Resources

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Québec, Canada. The company also explores for silver and copper. It primary projects include 100% owned Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning gold property that covering an area of 47,796 hectares located in northwestern Ontario; Croteau Est property situated in west-central Québec; Lac Surprise gold property located in west-central Québec; and the Wapistan mineral property located in Québec.

