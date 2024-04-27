Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Short Interest Update

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 70.8% from the March 31st total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Akbank T.A.S. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AKBTY opened at $3.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2.62. Akbank T.A.S. has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Akbank T.A.S. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a $0.0928 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. Akbank T.A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is 6.72%.

About Akbank T.A.S.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking and Private Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate Banking, and SME Banking; and Treasury, Other, and Unallovated segments. The company's consumer banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.

