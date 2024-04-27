Hempalta (CVE:HEMP) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Hempalta Corp. (CVE:HEMP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 21,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Hempalta Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.59.

Hempalta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hempalta Corp., an agricultural cleantech company, produces and processes industrial hemp in North America. It manufactures products using a process known as HempTrain that enables to produce a range of hemp-based commercial and consumer products. The company also engages in the hemp carbon credit market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hempalta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hempalta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.