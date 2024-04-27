WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Shares Up 0.3%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.55 and last traded at $41.49. 157,083 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 312,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.38.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 0.9% in the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 53,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 70.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,694 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 155,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

