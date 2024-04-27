i3 Energy (LON:I3E) Shares Down 11.5%

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 11.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.74 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 11.10 ($0.14). Approximately 12,494,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 403% from the average daily volume of 2,481,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.54 ($0.15).

i3 Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.52. The company has a market capitalization of £132 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.67 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Get i3 Energy alerts:

i3 Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a GBX 0.26 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. i3 Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

i3 Energy Company Profile

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company owns interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 75% interest in the 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. It also owns working interest in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.