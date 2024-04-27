Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Exponent has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Exponent has a dividend payout ratio of 57.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Exponent to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

NASDAQ EXPO traded up $15.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.21. 997,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,354. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 0.68. Exponent has a one year low of $64.61 and a one year high of $102.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.93 and a 200-day moving average of $81.94.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.98 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exponent will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $264,275.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXPO shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

