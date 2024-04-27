GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Declares $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the transportation company on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
GATX has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. GATX has a dividend payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GATX to earn $7.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.
GATX Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GATX traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.51. The company had a trading volume of 115,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,349. GATX has a twelve month low of $97.21 and a twelve month high of $135.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GATX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.
Insider Activity at GATX
In related news, SVP Kevin Hillesland sold 2,200 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $294,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,963.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,426,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,047. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Hillesland sold 2,200 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $294,426.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,963.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,694 shares of company stock worth $5,040,656. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
GATX Company Profile
GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.
