Next Level Private LLC Purchases New Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Next Level Private LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $90.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.39. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $94.50. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.97%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.