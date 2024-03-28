Next Level Private LLC Sells 231 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Next Level Private LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Next Level Private LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

VTV opened at $162.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.71 and its 200-day moving average is $146.51. The company has a market cap of $113.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $162.37.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

