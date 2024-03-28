NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Cut by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.46.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.91. 2,487,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,900,659. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $131.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.06%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

