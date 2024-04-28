Jet2 (LON:JET2) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,900 ($23.47) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.09) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.23) price target on shares of Jet2 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

LON JET2 opened at GBX 1,415 ($17.48) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,425.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,280.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 777.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.09. Jet2 has a 12-month low of GBX 960 ($11.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,568 ($19.37).

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

