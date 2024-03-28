NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Shares Gap Down to $6.91

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.91, but opened at $6.51. NextNav shares last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 58,143 shares trading hands.
NextNav Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56.
Insider Activity at NextNav
In other NextNav news, major shareholder Joseph D. Samberg purchased 483,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $2,183,160.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,800,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,296,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NextNav news, major shareholder Joseph D. Samberg acquired 483,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $2,183,160.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,296,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neil S. Subin purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,115,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,983,805.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 883,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,160 and have sold 96,002 shares valued at $421,598. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About NextNav
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NextNav
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.