Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 449 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,566.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 31.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

Smith & Nephew stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $24.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,759,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $33.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.97.

Smith & Nephew Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew Profile

(Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.