Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Takes $4.07 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 124,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for 2.9% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,880,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,265,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,492,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

RSPT traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $33.51. 351,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,488. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $35.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.65.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

