Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after buying an additional 20,617 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.20. 435,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,530. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.47. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $77.02.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.