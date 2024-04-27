Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Sells 347 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF comprises 1.9% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 46,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDIS traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $78.53. The company had a trading volume of 108,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,352. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52-week low of $63.20 and a 52-week high of $82.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

