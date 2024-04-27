iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,244,000 after purchasing an additional 923,875 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,606,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,285,000 after purchasing an additional 124,951 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,226,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,287,000 after purchasing an additional 349,044 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $337,131,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,380,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,308,000 after purchasing an additional 49,521 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.05. 716,646 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.69. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

