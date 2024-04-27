Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Sold by Yoder Wealth Management Inc.

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 24,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAU traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.41. 284,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,805. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.35. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $36.62.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.