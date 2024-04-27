Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Purchased by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 1,745.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 172,000.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BKLN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.08. The stock had a trading volume of 14,748,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,981,272. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average is $21.06.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

